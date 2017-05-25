2B Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. He is batting .351 during this run.

RHP Nate Karns was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right extensor strain and nerve irritation in his forearm. The move is retroactive Sunday and not last Friday when Karns exited after throwing 72 pitches in five innings at Minnesota due to arm stiffness. If there aren't any more issues, Karns could return from the DL by next Wednesday. Karns is 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) this season. This is the second time Karns landed on the disabled list. Last season with the Seattle Mariners, he missed the final two months with a strained lower back.

RHP Miguel Almonte on Wednesday was officially named as Kansas City's starting pitcher for Thursday's series finale. Although the team did not announce it until Wednesday, Almonte said he learned he would get the start a few days ago when pitching coach Dave Eiland told him. "I kind of paused and was like 'are you serious' and I realized it was true and I'm excited," he said through a translator. Almonte posted a 6.23 in nine relief appearances in 2015 but has extensive experience as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues with 101 starts. This season, he is 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

RHP Jason Hammel took a third straight loss when he allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. The Royals are 1-8 in his starts this season and have scored 11 runs for him. Hammel's ERA dropped from 6.20 to 5.98 and he said was able to execute a mechanical adjustment with his shoulders. "I had made the adjustment last year to close up," Hammel said. "Normally I fly open on my front side so I was basically trying to give myself more time and create longer time for me to actually catch up with my backside. I started getting a little too comfortable with it and it was taking even longer to get there so that's why I was missing up and out, so basically we just opened it back up and went the other way and it worked."

LF Alex Gordon was activated from the paternity list after being away from the team since Sunday for the birth of his third child. Gordon was in the starting lineup and batted ninth for the fourth time this season.

C Drew Butera said he was fine after getting hit in the fourth inning by a swing from Yankees RF Aaron Judge. Butera said it hit him near the funny bone area of his elbow, which had a small mark on it.