OF Jorge Bonifacio got the biggest hit of the game on Friday night, a two-run double off LHP Andrew Miller in the eighth inning that broke a 4-4 tie. "I sat on his breaking ball, his best pitch," Bonifacio said. "It feels amazing to get a hit like that."

2B Whit Merrifield was 2-for-4 on Friday night, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. That also matches the longest hitting streak by a Royals player this season. 3B Mike Moustakas had an 11-game streak in April.

LHP Scott Alexander began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday night. Alexander has been on the disabled list since May 9 with a right hamstring strain.

DH Brandon Moss' three-run homer in the fourth inning cut a 4-0 Cleveland lead to 4-3 on Friday night. Moss has five home runs in the last eight games, a span of 28 at-bats. Before that streak Moss had homered four times in his previous 80 at-bats. Moss' home run on Friday also snapped a streak by Royals hitters, who were 0-for-35 with runners in scoring position, dating to the second inning of a game at Minnesota on May 19.

RHP Ian Kennedy pitched five innings, giving up four runs and three hits, but did not figure in the decision on Friday night. Kennedy remains winless through eight starts this season, and in his last 12 starts he is 0-6. The score was tied at 4 when Kennedy was removed from the game. The four runs are the most run support he has received in a start this season. "I can't control those things," Kennedy said. "But the offense picked me up quite a bit tonight."

3B Mike Moustakas' home run in the fifth inning was his 12th of the season, coming in the Royals' 47th game. That's the fastest a Royals player has hit 12 home runs in a season since Jermaine Dye hit 12 in his first 27 games in 2000.