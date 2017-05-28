3B Cheslor Cuthbert took over at first base on Saturday after 1B Eric Hosmer was ejected from the game in the first inning. Cuthbert went 2-for-4 and played flawlessly at first base. "He played a lot of first base in spring training, so I had no trepidation about putting him there. He can play anywhere in the infield," manager Ned Yost said.

2B Whit Merrifield's infield single in the fourth inning on Saturday extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. It's the longest hitting streak by a Royals hitter this season, and the longest since Kendrys Morales had a 14-game streak in August and September. During his hitting streak, Merrifield is batting .372 (16-for-43), with two home runs a double and four RBIs.

LHP Brian Flynn began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Flynn has been sidelined since the start of spring training with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture suffered during the offseason when he fell through a barn roof.

OF Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch Friday for the seventh time this season. It's the 82nd time Gordon has been hit by a pitch in his career, which is a Royals franchise record, and ranks 13th among active players.

LHP Jason Vargas continued his mastery over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, pitching into the sixth inning and giving up nine hits, including a home run, but just two runs overall. "Vargas grinded through it," manager Ned Yost said. "He made pitches when he needed to and did a good job of maneuvering through the game without his best stuff." Vargas is 7-3 in 15 career starts vs. Cleveland and 3-0 with a 3.49 ERA at Progressive Field.

1B Eric Hosmer had a short day at the office Saturday. Hosmer was ejected from the game in the first inning when he hollered and gestured at third base umpire David Rackley, after Rackley ruled Hosmer did not check his swing and was out on strikes with the bases loaded and no outs. "He was the home plate umpire and missed a lot of them last night," Hosmer said of Rackley. "Then he missed the first one that comes his way today. Where's the accountability? We had the bases loaded and no outs. We could have put the game away right there, but that call takes the bat out of my hands. I had enough of it."