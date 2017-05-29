OF Jorge Bonifacio belted his seventh home run in the fifth inning to account for the Royals' only run. The homer was a mammoth blast into the left field bleachers, a drive estimated at 437 feet. Bonifacio homered in five of the nine games on the Royals' road trip.

2B Whit Merrifield's single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. It's the longest streak by a Royals player this season. During his hitting streak Merrifield is hitting .370 (17-for-46), with two home runs, a double and four RBIs.

LHP Mike Minor, who entering this season had made just one relief appearance and 110 starts in his major league career, seems to be adjusting to his new role as a reliever. Minor has not allowed a run in his last 10 relief appearances, totaling 14 1/3 innings in which he has allowed five hits with 19 strikeouts.

LHP Danny Duffy had allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 10 starts prior to Sunday's game in which got roughed up for six runs on nine hits and three walks in four innings. "Danny was grinding, but they had some soft hits, and some hits off the end of the bat. It was just one of those days," manager Ned Yost said.

C Salvador Perez was 1-for-3 Sunday, snapping his 0-for-14 hitless streak. Getting to face Indians RHP Josh Tomlin probably helped Perez end the streak. Perez has a career batting average against Tomlin of .514 (18-for-35).

1B Eric Hosmer had two doubles in four at-bats. On the Royals' 4-5 road trip that ended Sunday, Hosmer hit .364 (12-for-33), with a home run and four doubles.