2B Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and doubled in his first three at-bats, but flied out to center to end the seventh inning in his final at-bat. The last Royal to hit for the cycle was George Brett in 1990 in Toronto.

RHP Kevin McCarthy worked a spotless ninth, striking out one, in the 10-7 loss to the Tigers. McCarthy, a September call-up last year, was 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, but was recalled Monday after RHP Miguel Almonte was demoted.

LHP Eric Skoglund will make his big league debut Tuesday, starting against the Tigers. Skoglund, who is 6-foot-7 and a 2014 third-round pick out of Central Florida, was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight starts with Triple-A Omaha. He struck out 40 and walked 10 in 43 2/3 innings, while allowing 44 hits.

LHP Danny Duffy will be out six-to-eight weeks after an MRI detected a grade-one plus oblique strain. Duffy suffered the injury while running over to cover first base Sunday in a 10-1 loss at Cleveland. "He's going to be out for a while," Royals manager Ned Yost said. He is the third Royals starter to go on the disabled list in May. RHP Ian Kennedy, who came off the DL on May 21, and RHP Nate Karns, who will likely remain on the DL until next week, are the others.

INF Hunter Dozier (oblique) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha. Dozier was injured in spring training and the estimated recovery time for the Grade 2 strain was six to eight weeks. Last season he appeared in eight games for the Royals.

RHP Miguel Almonte was scheduled to start Thursday in New York, but that game was rained out. He appeared in relief Sunday at Cleveland, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in one inning. The Royals optioned him to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

RHP Jason Hammel had a three-run lead going into the fifth, but could not hold it. He walked three in the inning and all scored, plus a single. "Walks are what bothered me the most tonight," Hammel said. "Not really any hard-hit balls. I got us into trouble with the walks."

RHP Joakim Soria retired none of the five batters he faced in the eighth and four of them scored. He allowed three hits, walked two and permitted the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch. "He just wasn't sharp and was struggling to find his command," Royals manager Ned Yost said.