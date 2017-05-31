2B Whit Merrifield's fifth inning infield single extended his career-high hitting streak to 15 games. He is hitting .404 with a .654 slugging percentage during the streak. It is the longest streak by a Royal since Eric Hosmer's 18-game run in April 2016.

LHP Eric Skoglund became the eighth Royals pitcher to start and win his big league debut, going 6 1/3 innings in a 1-0 victory over Detroit.

RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning and has a dozen saves. He has nine saves this month, one shy of the club record for May. RHP Jeff Montgomery logged 10 saves in May 1993.

OF Jorge Soler was not in the lineup again. He has started only one game in the past seven days. Soler is hitting .164 with one home run and three RBIs in 55 at-bats. Rookie OF Jorge Bonifacio, who had two hits Tuesday to raise his average to .274, is getting the bulk of the playing time over Soler.

1B Eric Hosmer's two-out single in the sixth inning produced the only run of the game. It was career hit No. 998. He has reached base in 32 consecutive home games.