RF Paulo Orlando was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and placed on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured shin. In 14 games for the Royals this season, Orlando is batting .148 (7 for 47) with two RBIs.

INF Hunter Dozier was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Dozier (oblique) had been sent on a rehab assignment to Omaha May 29. Dozier was injured in spring training. Last season he appeared in eight games for the Royals.