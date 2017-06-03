2B Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 17 games, which is a personal best, with a seventh inning two-out RBI double. It matches the longest streak in the majors this season. Mike Trout and Jean Segura had 17-game streaks earlier in the season.

OF Jorge Soler remains a forgotten man. Soler, acquired from the Cubs in a trade for RHP Wade Davis, has only one start since May 23 and that was as the designated hitter. He is hitting .164 in 18 games and 55 at-bats.

LHP Jason Vargas logged his seventh career shutout, all since 2011. Only Clayton Kershaw (14) and Adam Wainwright (8) have more shutouts since 2011. The four double plays turned behind him matched his career high. Cleveland went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

3B Mike Moustakas hit a bases-empty home run in the eighth inning. He has 14 home runs in 188 at-bats. He is just eight shy of his career high of 22 in 549 at-bats in 2015.

1B Eric Hosmer's run-producing double in the eighth inning extended his home on-base streak to 34 games. That is the longest streak by a Royal since Carlos Beltran had a 44-game streak from 2001-02, which tied Amos Otis for the longest streak in franchise history.