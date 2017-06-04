OF Jorge Bonifacio wrestled the right field job away from Jorge Solar. Bonifacio, who is a rookie, went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's victory to raise his average to .288.

2B Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to a personal-high 18 games with a two-run double. That is the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

LHP Eric Skoglund will make his second big league start Sunday. He allowed two hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in beating Detroit 1-0 in his debut Tuesday.

OF Jorge Soler was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Soler, who was acquired in a Dec. 7 trade for closer Wade Davis from the Cubs, had started just one of the previous eight games. Soler began the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury. He hit .164 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games.

RHP Nathan Karns threw a 30-pitch bullpen Saturday and used all his pitches. "We'll see how the arm feels tomorrow," Karns said. He is on the disabled list with a right extensor strain.

OF Billy Burns was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple and 13 stolen bases in 39 games. The Royals acquired Burns last July 30 in a trade with the Athletics. Burns hit .243 in 24 games with Kansas City. Burns entered the game as a defensive replacement and grounded out in his only at-bat.