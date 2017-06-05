FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 2 months ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

2B Whit Merrifield went 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the majors this season. The last Royal with a longer streak was OF Jose Guillen, 21 games in 2010.

LHP Eric Skoglund gave up four runs in two innings on four hits and two walks. Both walks scored. "I made some mistake pitches," Skoglund said. "I got behind. I left some balls over the plate and they take advantage of it up here."

LF Alex Gordon continues to struggle at the plate, hitting .173, but h has not struck out in his past 30 plate appearances. Gordon picked up his fifth outfield assist in the fourth inning. It was his 79th career outfield assist, the most in the majors since 2010.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who starts Monday against Houston, is winless in his past 13 starts. He, however, has a 4-0 record with a 1.01 ERA in four career starts against the Astros.

1B Eric Hosmer's two-out single in the sixth extended his home on-base streak to 36 games. The club record is 44 straight home games by Carlos Beltran in 2001-02 and Amos Otis 1978-79.

