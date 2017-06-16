LHP Matt Strahm made his first major league start Thursday, earning the win with a five-inning, three-hit effort against the Los Angeles Angels. The second-year player, whose previous 41 appearances in the majors were in relief, is the third non-starter pressed into the rotation in the last two weeks because of injuries to LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Nathan Karns. Erik Skoglund and Jake Junis are the others. Kansas City was planning to recall Miguel Almonte from the minors for a spot start before he came down with some shoulder soreness.

LHP Danny Duffy remains on the disabled list with a strained oblique suffered in late May. Manager Ned Yost said the team is not going to rush Duffy back even though his injury threw the rotation out of whack. Duffy is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA.

RF Alex Gordon went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two runs scored Thursday night, continuing a hot June. He has seven extra-base hits in June, two more than he had in April and May. The veteran Royal was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order during his slump.

3B Mike Moustakas had two hits and two RBIs, extending a hot run that includes hits in 13 of his last 14 games, with a .388 average, 11 runs, 16 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits. He has 18 home runs this season and is on pace to break the club record held by Steve Balboni (36, 1985).

1B Zach Walters was signed to a minor league contract. He was assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.