RHP Jake Junis will start Saturday against the Angels, his fourth start of the season. He's coming off his best performance last Sunday when he held the San Diego Padres to three runs, six hits and one walk in seven-plus innings. He also has made seven starts at Triple-A Omaha this year, going 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA. He has never faced the Angels.

LHP Danny Duffy, out since May 30 with a strained right oblique, threw a light side session Friday and likely will throw again Sunday. If all goes well, he could begin facing live hitters in batting practice on Tuesday. Duffy was 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts before the injury.

RHP Ian Kennedy got his first win of the season Friday against the Angels after going 0-6 with five no-decisions in his first 11 starts. He was perfect through 5 2/3 innings, retiring the first 17 batters he faced before Angels 2B Cliff Pennington hit a solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning. He gave up a double to OF Cameron Maybin and a walk to OF Kole Calhoun but was able to finish the sixth with the lead intact. Kennedy was replaced to start the seventh, but the Royals bullpen held the lead to give Kennedy his first victory since Sept. 11 over the White Sox, ending a streak of 15 consecutive starts without a win. "It was only matter of time," Kennedy said of getting his first win. "I felt really good my last start and I worked through some of those bad habits I created when I was trying pitch through my injury (strained hamstring in May) and trying to do things to just be able to go out there."

CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs on Friday against the Angels and is now hitting .433 (13-for-30) with 12 runs, six homers and 11 RBIs on the current road trip through seven games. Cain was hitting just .257 at the end of May but has been hot in June, batting .368 (21-for-57) with eight homers, 16 RBIs and 18 runs, raising his season average to .283. "I'm just swinging at better pitches," Cain said of his recent success. "Laying off the sliders in the dirt, laying off the bad pitches, just being able to do damage with the pitches when I get a chance to hit 'em."