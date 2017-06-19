C Salvador Perez was 3-for-5 for Sunday with a three-run home run in the Royals' 7-3 win over the Angels to conclude a 7-2 road trip. It extended his hitting streak to 10 games. In that span, he has an extra-base hit in eight games, including five doubles and three home runs. ``I feel very fortunate that I've been able to see every one of Sal's home runs and all that he's contributed to this team.'' manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Jason Vargas became the first AL pitcher to win 10 games this season with a grinding six-inning effort against the Angels on Sunday. He was touched for two runs in the first inning but settled down and limited the Angels whenever they tried to rally. In the sixth, he loaded the bases on two hits and a walk, but got Danny Espinosa to pop out, retired Ben Revere on a sacrifice fly and Juan Graterol on a foul pop. His ERA is 2.27 and has held opponents to two runs of less in 10 of 14 starts. ``He's been sharp, attacks hitters, commands his pitch count well and has great off-speed stuff,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said last month. ``He's just back to being healthy. When he was healthy before, Vargy was really good.''

3B Mike Moustakas had a booming double to right center in the third to unload the bases and start the Royals on their way to a 7-3 win over the Angels Sunday. Moustakas has been one of the best hitters over the last month, with 31 RBIs in his last 29 games. He is hitting .360 in his last 13 games, with nine extra base hits and 16 RBIs. He is sitting on 99 career home runs and needs one more to become the 16th Royal with 100. His 18 home runs are four shy of his career high of 22, and he is on pace to break the franchise record for home runs in a season (36, Steve Balboni, 1985).

OF Lorenzo Cain had a double and scored a run Sunday to put a cherry on a great trip. Cain hit .416 on the trip with 13 runs scored, six home runs and 11 RBIs. He has hit eight home runs in his last 15 games after hitting just two in the first 51. "I'm just swinging at better pitches," Cain said. "That's always the key to this game. Swing at good pitches. When I've gotten good pitches to hit, I've been able to do damage.''