RHP Kevin McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings over four relief appearances before being optioned back to the Storm Chasers.

LHP Eric Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make roster space for RHP Kevin McCarthy. Skoglund threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to beat the Tigers in his big league debut. In his next two starts, he permitted six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Manager Ned Yost said he wanted Skoglund out starting, not sitting in the bullpen.

1B Nick Pratto, the Royals' first-round pick, signed and was assigned to their rookie Arizona League club in Surprise. Pratto hit .318 as a senior at Huntington Beach (Cal.) High School. "I would like to bring my style of play to Kansas City," Pratto said. "I play hard and I play to win. And I like to call myself a leader." Area scout Rich Amaral compared him to J.T. Snow as a defender. "He is like a shortstop playing first base," Amaral said.

C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup because he felt something in his left rib cage area on a swing Sunday in Anaheim. Perez did catch the final two innings, but did not hit. Trainer Nick Kenney is not worried that it could become an oblique strain. "Any time Salvy gets a little nicked, you're a little concerned," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "But if Nick's not concerned, I'm not concerned. He doesn't feel like it's an oblique. It's just a little spot that he catches every once in a while that pinches down on it and causes him a little discomfort for a minute or two and then it goes away. He's really smart. He knows how important he is to this team. If it's anything that can be damaging where he'd miss time, he'd come out."

RHP Jason Hammel is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in four June starts after holding the Red Sox to two runs and seven hits over seven innings. "Seven strong innings," Yost said of Hammel. "He only mis-located a slider to (Jackie) Bradley that he hit out of the park. Besides that he was fantastic. Since he and Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) made a little mechanical tweet, he's really been on a roll."