2B Whit Merrifield delivered his first career game walk-off hit Friday. His two-run double with two-out in the ninth gave the Royals a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The Royals had been 0-29 when trailing after eight innings this season before Merrifield's double.

RHP Jake Junis allowed two runs on six hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a balk over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision. "I thought Jake threw the ball well," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "The fourth inning there, kind of got himself into a little bit of trouble. A walk, and a wild pitch, didn't help his cause. But, six-and-a-third strong innings kept us in the ball game and gave us a chance to win the ballgame."

RHP Neftali Feliz, who was released Monday by the Brewers, was signed by the Royals and added to their bullpen. Feliz was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances with Milwaukee. He went 8-for-9 in save situations, but lost the closer's job. Manager Ned Yost said initially he would use Feliz in low pressure situations since he has not pitched in nine days. He gave up a run on a homer in one inning on June 13, his final Brewers' appearance. Before that on June 11, he faced four Arizona batters and retired none, giving up two hits, including a home run, and walking two. The Royals are confident pitching coach Dave Eiland can fix Feliz mechanically. "It's not a risk, a low risk, high reward type of thing," Yost said on picking up Feliz. He said Feliz is healthy and still possesses a 97 mile per hour fastball.

LHP Danny Duffy will start Saturday for Triple-A Omaha to begin a minor league release assignment. He is on the disabled list with an oblique strain. Manager Ned Yost said they need to build up Duffy's pitch count to around 90 before bringing him back.

C Salvador Perez doubled in the ninth and singled in the seventh. He has a hit in 12 of the past 13 games he has played when he has had an at-bat. He is hitting .451 in that stretch since June 5 with six doubles, four home runs and a dozen RBIs.

RHP Chris Young, who has been struggling since being an essential part of the Royals' 2015 World Series pitching staff, was designated for assignment. Young went 11-6 with a 3.06 in 2015 and was 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four postseason appearances, including two starts. He was the winning pitcher against the Mets in the World Series opener. Since then Young is 3-9 with a 6.52 ERA, allowing 86 earned runs in 118 2/3 innings. "It was hard, but it was the right thing to do," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said of releasing Young. He said the signing of RHP Neftali Feliz "potentially" should upgrade the bullpen.