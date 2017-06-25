RF Jorge Bonifacio walked three times on Saturday against the Blue Jays. He is the first Royals rookie to walk three times in a game since Alex Gordon on April 26, 2007, at Minnesota. He is the first right-handed Kansas City rookie to walk three times in a game since Mike Sweeney on Aug. 10, 1996, at California.

LHP Danny Duffy began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Duffy (4-4, 3.54 ERA), who has an oblique injury, hasn't pitched for the Royals since May 28.

RHP Kelvin Herrera gave up a two-out single in the ninth inning on Saturday but preserved the 3-2 lead over the Blue Jays for his 18th save in 20 chances. He has five saves in the past nine days. He lowered his ERA in save situations to 2.29.

LHP Jason Vargas picked up his major league-leading 11th victory on Saturday, and his 2.29 ERA ranks second in the American League. He is 6-1 with an AL-best 1.92 ERA in eight home starts. "The way he can command that changeup, it's a tough, tough pitch," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "You see a see a lot of way out front swings on it. Very seldom will he make a mistake on it."

SS Alcides Escobar went 3-for-3 and scored two runs on Saturday against the Blue Jays. He is 8-for-21 in a six-game hitting streak. He is 18-for-52 in his past 13 games, hiking his overall average to .209.