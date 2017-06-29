INF Cheslor Cuthbert was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a left wrist sprain. Cuthbert has not contributed much offensively this season, batting .196 with four runs scored, one homer and 10 RBIs in 92 official at-bats. He played regularly much of last season with Mike Moustakas sidelined by a knee injury, hitting .274 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 128 games. Cuthbert's absence leaves Ramon Torres as the only backup infielder.

C Salvador Perez smoked a two-run homer and added an RBI double in an 8-2 victory at Detroit on Wednesday. Perez has driven in at least two runs on four occasions since June 18 and is batting .375 with three homers over that span. Perez's homer off Daniel Norris was estimated at 451 feet. He has 16 long balls this season, second only to Mike Moustakas (20).

RF/DH Jorge Soler was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-5 and drove in a run with a ninth-inning single. Soler was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for closer Wade Davis during the offseason. He suffered an oblique strain in spring training and hit just .164 in 18 games upon his return before he was demoted. He regained his stroke with Omaha, batting .324 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs.

LF Alex Gordon enjoyed one of his best offensive games of the season Wednesday, knocking in a season-high three runs in an 8-2 victory over Detroit. Gordon had an RBI single, run-scoring double and an RBI groundout. He came into the game with only 15 RBIs. He now has nine extra-base hits in June after a combined five during the first two months of the season.

RHP Ian Kennedy notched only his second victory of the season in 14 starts Wednesday. He went seven innings and struck out five, giving up two runs on solo homers. It was his longest outing since he threw seven innings against Texas on April 22. "He located really well," Tigers centerfielder Mikie Mahtook said. "He threw a lot of pitches for strikes. He kept his fastball down and didn't make many mistakes over the middle of the plate."