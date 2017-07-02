LHP Matt Strahm was pulled in the fourth inning with left knee inflammation in the first game. He was placed on the disabled list after the game. Manager Ned Yost said he had trouble pushing off and has been trying to work through the soreness. Yost labeled it "patella tendinitis."

RHP Luke Farrell made his big league debut in the first game, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two with the bases loaded. "I'm trying to keep it in perspective right now," Farrell said. "It's a huge day. It didn't turn out exactly how I wanted it to, but in the end we got a win." He is the youngest son of Red Sox manager John Farrell.

RHP Seth Maness was designated for assignment to make roster room for RHP Luke Farrell. Maness posted a 9.77 ERA in 10 appearances with Triple-A Omaha, giving up 25 hits, including three home runs, in 15 2/3 innings. Earlier in the season, Maness was 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in eight relief appearances with Kansas City, but allowed 16 hits, including three homers, and two walks in 9 2/3 innings. He entered this season with a 17-10 record and 3.19 ERA in 244 relief appearances with St. Louis, but needed elbow surgery last year.

RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace LHP Matt Strahm. Almonte worked around a walk and a single in the eighth inning of the second game, inducing Miguel Sano to ground into an inning ending double play.