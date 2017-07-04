LHP Matt Strahm (left knee inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He was injured Saturday. He is 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 games, including three starts.

RHP Al Alburquerque had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha. He was assigned to Omaha May 24 and posted a 6.75 ERA in five appearances for the Royals this season.

LHP Danny Duffy (4-4, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday in Seattle. Duffy has been out since May 28 with a strained right oblique. "When they told me six to eight weeks, my goal was to come back in four," Duffy said. "They've been holding down the fort. Now it's my job to come in and not screw it up." Duffy made two rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha, allowing three runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. "You always hope they can come back quick," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He feels good, went through a rehab start of 90 pitches ... that's good enough for us."

LF Alex Gordon hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Gordon broke his bat on the swing, with the ball just reaching the first row of seats in right-center field. "It takes a strong guy to be able to do that," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Ian Kennedy (3-6) won his third consecutive decision Monday, allowing just one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings against Seattle. Kennedy walked two and struck out seven. "Kennedy had the little blip in the second inning where he walked a couple of guys and gave up the one run, but after that he was great in every inning," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He had a really good curveball, commanded his stuff extremely well and just pitched a great game." That was important for the Royals, who played a doubleheader Saturday against Minnesota and used five relievers to beat the Twins on Sunday. "It was a long weekend," Kennedy said. "No matter what, you try to go as deep as you can." Over his past four starts, Kennedy is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and has limited opponents to a .165 batting average.

3B Mike Moustakas hit his 23rd home run of the season Monday, which surpassed his career high and the team record for the most before the All-Star break (Jermaine Dye hit 22 in 2000). It was a big day for Moustakas, as he was named one of five American League players on the Final Vote ballot for the All-Star Game and was selected to participate in the Home Run Derby next Monday. "I'm really excited. It's going to be an awesome experience," he said. "I've never been to Miami, so I'm excited to go there and have some fun in the Home Run Derby." Moustakas won the final vote in 2015 to make his first All-Star Game. "Hopefully that still happens," Moustakas said.

1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 Monday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He's batting .375 during the streak, with three home runs and eight RBIs. It also marked his 27th multi-hit game of the season.