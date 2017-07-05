2B Whit Merrifield led off Tuesday's game by hitting the first pitch from longtime Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for a home run. "As a leadoff hitter, every once in awhile you've got to swing at the first pitch just to keep it in the scouting report," Merrifield said. "I've done it two or three times this year with no success. It was good to put a barrel on it and watch it go out." The homer also extended Merrifield's hitting streak to nine games.

LHP Danny Duffy, who had been out since May 28 with a strained right oblique, was activated from the 10-day disabled list and got the start Tuesday. Duffy (5-4) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings to the victory. "He looked great, just like Danny. We were cautiously optimistic knowing how he looked in his rehab starts and simulated games," Royals manager Ned Yost said. Duffy allowed the two runs on three hits in the first inning, then shut down the Mariners the rest of the way. "I felt like I fell right back into place," Duffy said. "I knew if I could put up some zeroes after (the first inning), we could win."

RHP Miguel Almonte, who was recalled between games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins and pitching a scoreless inning in the nightcap, was sent back to Triple-A Omaha to make room on the roster for LHP Danny Duffy. In two appearances for the Royals this season, Almonte is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA.

3B Mike Moustakas hit a home run for the second consecutive game and now has 24 this season, a franchise record for homers before the All-Star break. He has hit five homers in his past seven games and eight in his past 19. "He's amazing to watch, to get on a streak like that, a homer streak," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "You've just got to ride that as long as you can. He's having a special year."

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning double. Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a walk. He's hitting .395 (17-for-43) during that span