RHP Neftali Feliz was placed on the paternity list. Felix has a 2.57 ERA in seven relief appearances after the Royals claimed him off waivers. He was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA and eight saves with the Brewers.

RHP Jason Hammel is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA in three July starts. After no-hitting the Rangers in the first five innings, he yielded a three-run homer to Adrian Beltre in the sixth. "The fastball was very effective tonight, up in the zone," Hammel said. "I got a lot of heaters in to the lefties. I got them to expand with the slider." He has held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average with runners in scoring position.

SS Alcides Escobar homered in the second inning on Friday night. He has hit safely in 11 straight Kauffman Stadium games. He is batting .287 since May 30, raising his average from .179 to .226.

1B Eric Hosmer's infield single to lead off the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current streak in the majors. He is batting .391 (25-for-64) with a .625 slugging percentage in the streak.