FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 18, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 4 hours ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Jason Vargas will make his first start after tossing a scoreless fourth inning in the All-Star Game. Vargas is 7-1 with a 1.84 ERA at Kauffman Stadium this year. In his previous start, Vargas got a no-decision July 5 at Seattle, allowing a season-high three homers in five innings.

RHP Ian Kennedy had to settle for a no-decision, allowing two runs on a pair of solo homers in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. "I felt like I was mixing pitches well, throwing my curveball for strikes, keeping them down when I needed to," Kennedy said. "I made one mistake with it to (Drew) Robinson. I felt like I was keeping ahead of the guys. With (Yu) Darvish over there, you knew it was going to be a close game, a low-scoring game. It was a fun way to finish." Kennedy is winless in his last 12 Kauffman Stadium starts.

SS Alcides Escobar collected his fifth three-hit game of the season. He extended his home on-base streak to 15 games. He is hitting .404, 21-for-52, with a .654 slugging percentage in those 15 games.

CF Lorenzo Cain's two-out RBI-single in the ninth was his sixth career walk-off hit. Cain is 2-for-9 with the bases loaded this season. His first bases loaded hit was a grand slam. He ended an 0-for-12 drought with a hit in the seventh inning or later.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.