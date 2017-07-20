FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 21, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 2 hours ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy has a home ERA of 2.41, which trails only Boston LHP Chris Sale, 2.07, among pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings. Despite the excellent ERA, Duffy is just 2-4 this season at Kauffman Stadium. He lost his last home start Saturday to Texas 1-0.

Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera was running a 102 degree temperature with a severe sore throat and was unavailable Tuesday. He blew a save situation Wednesday, but probably should not have been pitching. Herrera was led off the mound by the trainer after yielding a two-run homer to Mikie Mahtook. Herrera said he had "no energy" and the heat and humidity got to him.

DH Brandon Moss snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a homer, double and single. His home run was his first since July 1. In 36 games against the Tigers, Moss has 10 home runs, nine doubles and a .575 slugging percentage.

LF Alex Gordon delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly Wednesday after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats. It was Gordon's sixth career walk-off RBI.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.