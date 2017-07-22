LHP Danny Duffy won at home for the first time since May 18 against the Yankees. He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in his past four starts. After losing his previous start 1-0 to Texas, the Royals scored 16 runs, including eight in the first three innings, for Duffy to beat the Tigers. "It was awesome," Duffy said of the offense. "I said it my last start, for every one of those you don't get any runs there's going to be five that you do. I don't feel like I deserve this win today. I felt like the team did, the bullpen did. I did something that's probably my least favorite thing to do and that's burn the bullpen. That's not a good thing to do, but they held it down for me."

C Salvador Perez hit his 10th career triple on Wednesday. On Thursday, he stole his third career base. It is the first time in his career he has had a triple and swiped a base in the same month.

RHP Nathan Karns had season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. He is 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine outings, eight of them starts. He has been on the disabled list since May 24.

DH Brandon Moss had a two-run double in the third and a two-run single in the eighth. He has five RBIs in his past two games after having just two RBIs in his previous 29 games. "I'm just trying to contribute, honestly," Moss said. "When you're start going bad and you're not getting hits, for me you start trying to hit home runs," Moss said. "Obviously, it was not working out. It's not going to work every time. You're not going to get a hit every night, but just do something. That's my mindset right now."

RHP Ian Kennedy, who starts Friday, has not-so-fond memories of facing the White Sox this season. He lost to them 8-3 on May 5 and left in the fifth inning with a strained right hamstring that landed him on the disabled list. This will be his seventh career start against the White Sox.