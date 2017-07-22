RF Jorge Bonifacio was held out of the lineup with a bruised left ankle, but did draw a walk as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning. He was the last position player left on the Kansas City bench. He fouled a ball off his foot on Thursday.

OF Paulo Orlando was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He went 2-for-4 with one strikeout Friday, He was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured shin on June 2.

1B-DH Brandon Moss replaced Eric Hosmer at first base and batted cleanup for the first time. "I'm not going to speak on other's people's personal stuff," Moss said of Hosmer's absence. "I'm just holding that spot for a day. Hosmer, that's his spot. I'm happy to be in the lineup. I'm going to try to continue this momentum that I'm building over the past couple of days and over the past month. Where you hit in the lineup isn't your decision. I don't write the lineup. I play wherever I am. Anytime I'm in the lineup, I just try to contribute." It was Moss' third time to start at first base. Moss moved to right field after Hosmer entered the game. "We've been waiting for him to get hot and he's swinging exceptionally well right now," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Jason Vargas will make his third July start. He has given up six runs in each of his first two July starts after being selected to the American League All-Star team. His 12 victories prior to the All-Star break were the most by a Kansas City pitcher since Bret Saberhagen won 15 in 1987 prior to the Midsummer Classic.

SS Alcides Escobar had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, including the game-winner. He is hitting .336 since June 10.

1B Eric Hosmer was not in the lineup for the first time this year. He was away from the club for unidentified family matters, but returned just before the first pitch. He pinch hit in the fourth and struck out. He singled and swiped second in the ninth, but did not score.

C Drew Butera matched his career high with three hits. It is the sixth three-hit game of his career. His previous one was May 14, 2017, against the Orioles.