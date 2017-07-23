RHP Jakob Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. This is his fifth stint this season with the club. Junis gives the Royals a nine-man bullpen. "A handful of them, two handfuls of them, the whole staff, we've gone through 26 innings in six days," Royals manager Ned Yost said of the overuse of the bullpen. "I was nervous last night (Friday). There are things you can't anticipate, a line drive off the shin in the second inning, we had no long man. We had to have some depth, long relief help. I had Travis Wood sitting here with his spikes on in case something happened. We have to protect ourselves."

OF Billy Burns was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He was thrown out trying to steal second Friday as a pinch runner. Burns is 1-for-6 in seven games over two stints with Kansas City.

LHP Jason Vargas is still looking for his first July victory. He got a no-decision Saturday, allowing two runs over five innings. "I thought Vargy was very good," Royals manager Ned Yost said. He has a 9.48 ERA in July, while allowing three home runs. He has failed to complete six innings in three July starts after doing so in 12 of his first 16 starts.

3B Mike Moustakas homered twice, bringing his season total to 28. It was his sixth career multi-home game and his first since June 11 at San Diego. He is on pace for 47 home runs. The franchise record is 36 set by Steve Balboni in 1985. "I'm more focused on winning baseball games," Moustakas said. "Homers are part of the game. It definitely feels good to hit some homers though especially when they put us in a lead."