FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 25, 2017 / 4:27 AM / an hour ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Brandon Maurer was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a multi-player trade Monday. This season with the Padres, Maurer converted 20 of his 23 save opportunities, including 15 in a row since May 28. The five-year major league veteran has a 1-4 record and a 5.17 ERA in 42 appearances this season.

RHP Trevor Cahill was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a multi-player trade Monday.

LHP Ryan Buchter was acquired by the Kansas City Royals from the San Diego Padres on Monday. Buchter, 30, has pitched in 42 games in relief this year for the Padres. He is 3-3 with one save, a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts. Last year, he went 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances for San Diego.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.