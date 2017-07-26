INF Dusty Coleman was called up from Triple-A El Paso with Erick Aybar being diagnosed with a broken foot. Coleman will play a utility role.

RHP Luke Farrell was designed for assignment on Monday. Farrell has been starting at Triple-A Omaha but the club needed to clear space on the 40-man roster after making a trade with San Diego. Farrell appeared in one game with Kansas City this season and 17 with Omaha, including 16 starts. He's 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA at the Triple-A level this season.

RHP Al Alburquerque was designated for assignment on Monday. Alburquerque became expendable when the team made a six-player deal with San Diego. Alburquerque made 11 appearances with Kansas City, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. He had eight scoreless outings after his contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday. The bullpen needed another lefty after two left-handers were dealt to San Diego in a six-player trade on Monday. Flynn was effective out of the bullpen for the Royals last season, going 1-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 36 appearances. He was 4-2 with a 7.43 ERA and two saves in 16 games for Omaha this season.

RHP Brandon Maurer was acquired from San Diego in a six-player deal on Monday. Maurer served as the Padres closer this season but will move to a setup role with Kansas City. He was 1-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 20 saves in 42 appearances with San Diego. He had three blown saves. Maurer collected 13 saves last season.

RHP Trevor Cahill was acquired from San Diego in a six-player trade on Monday. The Royals are hoping that Cahill, 29, can nail down the No. 5 spot in the rotation. He was 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 starts with the Padres and struck out 72 in 61 innings. Cahill was sidelined from mid-May to early July with a shoulder injury.

LHP Ryan Buchter was acquired from San Diego in a six-player trade on Monday. Buchter gives the bullpen another live lefty arm, joining southpaws Mike Minor and Scott Alexander. He had a 3-3 record and 3.05 ERA in 42 games with the Padres this season and struck out 47 in 38 1/3 innings. He was even better last season, posting a 2.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 67 relief outings.

