SS Dusty Coleman had his first Major League hit Tuesday night on the 29-year-old's 10th career at-bat. He was 0-for-5 with Kansas City in 2015 and was 0-for-4 when he hit an RBI double in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Coleman and Rule 5 rookie Allen Cordoba will be sharing shortstop for the immediate future following the loss of Erick Aybar with a fracture in his left foot.