INF Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist) had a setback (foot) and will continue his rehab assignment.

OF Paulo Orlando (shin) had a setback and will continue his rehab assignment.

C Salvador Perez, who rested Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game with side soreness, returned with a bang with a long home run his first time up Friday night, his 21st homer of the season. He struck out with first and third and one out in the fourth and finished 1-for-4 but has homered in four straight games at Fenway Park. He has driven in 15 runs in 20 games in July and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 road games.

OF Terrance Gore (oblique) was activated from the disabled list.

LHP Jason Vargas, trying to shake his July blues, did just that Friday night, turning in a quality start to raise his record to 13-4. He had a 9.45 ERA in his three previous July starts but yielded just one run in six innings Friday in his first Fenway Park outing since 2012. "His changeup was really good," said manager Ned Yost. "So was his breaking ball. (He) spotted his fastball well, but had better life on his secondary pitches tonight. More crisp."

RHP Trevor Cahill will make his first start with his new team when he faces the Red Sox on Saturday night in Boston. Cahill, 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA with the San Diego Padres this season, is 1-2 with a 5.55 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox but 0-2 with a 7.79 ERA in two starts at Fenway Park.

3B Mike Moustakas drilled a three-run homer in the fourth inning, becoming the 12th Royal to reach 30 homers and doing it faster than any other player. His blast, KC's second of the game, gave the Royals a 20-2 home run advantage during their nine-game winning streak. Moustakas reached 30 in his 95th game, easily surpassing Gary Gaetti doing it in 117 games in 1995. "It's cool," he said. "It's I guess more meaningful because it came in a win. It was a big win for us against a great club over there. It's always nice to hit homers, but when they help you go ahead or add some runs against a great team, it definitely makes it a little better."