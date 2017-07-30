2B Whit Merrifield delivered four straight singles for the first four-hit game of his MLB career on Saturday night. He drove in runs with two of them and also stole a base. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .379 with a 1.077 OPS. He also stole his team-leading 17th base of the season.

RHP Al Alburquerque, who had been DFA'd, was placed on unconditional release waivers.

C Salvador Perez has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 road games after going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly on Saturday night. He is hitting .359 during that span and is batting .310 on the road for the season.

RHP Jason Hammel, 4-8 with a 4.81 ERA who hasn't won in six starts since beating Boston on June 19, faces the Red Sox in the series finale Sunday. He is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in those six starts but has held the opposition to three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts and is third in the league in opposition batting average with runners in scoring position. The veteran is 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 14 games (seven starts) against the Red Sox, going seven innings and allowing two runs against Boston in Kansas City in his last win.

RHP Trevor Cahill, making his first start with his new team, was chased after four-plus innings on Saturday night, allowing five runs, including two homers to Eduardo Nunez. Cahill was in line for the loss but was taken off the hook by his new teammates. "I thought he did fine," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Command of his fastball was off early, which resulted in his pitch count getting up. But really good, I thought he had a really good changeup and good breaking ball." Cahill, who came over from the San Diego Padres, said, "Not very good. The offense did a good job of coming back. But it'd be nice to throw some more zeroes up there, because they're making the other pitcher work and putting some good at-bats together. Unfortunately, I just wasn;'t able to hold that lead."

CF Lorenzo Cain tucked a three-run homer just inside the right field foul pole on Saturday night at Fenway Park, his 12th homer of the season. He also threw Xander Bogaerts out at second base after Bogaerts tagged up from first on a fly ball. It was Cain's fourth assist of the season, one more than he had last year.