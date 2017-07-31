FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 15 minutes ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Andrew Edwards was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday after the team re-acquired Melky Cabrera. Edwards, 25, has never pitched in the majors, but is 9-14 with a 4.54 ERA in 143 career minor league outings (six starts). This season, Edwards was 4-1 with a 7.92 ERA in 21 relief appearances in the minors.

RHP Danny Duffy starts Monday's series opener against the Orioles. Duffy (7-6, 3.56 ERA) has permitted just six runs, good for a 2.81 ERA, over 19 2/3 innings in his last three starts. In a May 12 outing vs. the Orioles, Duffy pitched seven two-run innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.41 ERA in eight games (six starts) versus the Orioles. Caleb Joseph is 3-for-8 with three RBIs lifetime opposite Duffy.

RHP Jason Hammel earned a win in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, giving up three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. Hammel (5-8, 4.75 ERA) is the first Royals starting pitcher to log a start of at least seven innings since July 15. "We need to do that a lot more. That's our job, to go deep," Hammel said.

LF Alex Gordon delivered a go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth inning and finished 1-for-3 on Sunday against the Red Sox. Gordon smacked a triple to center field off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes after teammate Alcides Escobar tied the game with a two-run single.

SS Alcides Escobar hit a game-tying two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Escobar also delivered a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning. He is batting .311 (51-for-164) in 43 games since June 10 to bump his season average from .178 to .234.

