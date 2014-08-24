Preview: Royals at Rangers

The Kansas City Royals are taking advantage of a drop in competition to open up a nice gap in the American League Central. The Royals attempt to polish off a three-game sweep when they visit the AL-worst Texas Rangers for the series finale on Sunday. Kansas City posted 6-3 victories in each of the first two games to open up a three-game lead in the division over second-place Detroit.

The Royals have homered three times in the first two games of the series, getting blasts from Billy Butler, Josh Willingham and Alex Gordon as the offense begins to catch up to the pitching staff. The Rangers (49-79) are the only team in the majors yet to reach 50 wins and have dropped six of their last seven home games. Texas is searching for answers in the rotation with Yu Darvish (elbow) no closer to a return and the rest of the starters struggling.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (10-5, 3.17 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Scott Baker (1-3, 5.75)

Vargas is on a roll of late, earning a win at Minnesota on Monday by holding the Twins to one run on four hits in seven innings. That marked a letdown for the veteran, who shut out Oakland on three hits and no walks in his previous outing. Vargas, who has plenty of experience against Texas from his time in the AL West with Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels, is 4-7 with a 4.35 ERA in 19 career games against the Rangers.

Baker has spent most of his time with Texas as a reliever and hasn’t pitched at all since Aug. 12, when he worked two scoreless innings to earn a win over Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old reportedly will be held to a limit of 75 pitches in his first start since July 13, when he allowed five runs in four frames against the Angels. Baker is 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 16 career starts versus Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Darvish will not join the Rangers on their upcoming road trip. There is no timetable for his return.

2. Kansas City has won 24 of its last 30 games.

3. Texas LHP Derek Holland, who has been out all season recovering from knee surgery, was scratched from a scheduled rehab start on Sunday due to back spasms.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 2