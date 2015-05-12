Preview: Royals at Rangers

The resurgent Texas Rangers will look to record back-to-back victories at home for the first time this season when they face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in the second of a four-game series. The Rangers entered Monday’s game with the worst home record in baseball but smacked three homers in an 8-2 rout to win for the sixth time in their last eight games.

Adrian Beltre continued to torment the American League Central-leading Royals, clubbing a two-run homer in the series opener. It was the 399th career blast for Beltre and extended his hitting streak against Kansas City to 21 games. Tommy Field, called up from Triple-A Round Rock after the demotion of second baseman Rougned Odor, also went deep in his major-league debut. Shortstop Alcides Escobar has multiple hits in four of his last six games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (2-0, 1.47)

Volquez was bothered by a blistered that limited him to a season-low three innings and season-high six walks last time out in a no-decision against Cleveland. He was saddled with his second straight defeat despite giving up two runs and five hits over six innings versus Detroit in his previous turn. The 31-year-old Dominican has surrendered only one homer and has yet to allow more than five hits in a start.

Martinez is coming off his shortest outing of the season, lasting 4 2/3 innings and giving up three runs at Tampa Bay in his fourth consecutive no-decision. He was touched for five runs (two earned) in six innings versus Oakland in his previous turn, but was sensational in all four April starts. Martinez won his first two outings of the season and allowed two runs (one earned) in 26 innings last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo has an 11-game hitting streak and 13-game strikeout streak.

2. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Beltre is tied with Al Kaline and Andres Galarraga for 52nd place on the all-time homer list.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Rangers 2