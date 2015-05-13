Preview: Royals at Rangers

The Kansas City Royals own the best record in the American League, but needed a dramatic home run to maintain their slim edge atop the Central Division. Alex Gordon’s leadoff blast in the 10th inning helped Kansas City improve to 3-2 on its seven-game road trip entering the third of a four-game series at the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Royals (21-12) had managed only five hits in back-to-back games before busting out Tuesday, also getting solo homers from Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas to rebound from a series-opening 8-2 defeat. Gordon’s shot bailed out closer Greg Holland, who has his streak of 26 consecutive saves halted. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre delivered a tying RBI single off Holland to extend his hitting streak against Kansas City to 22 games. Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura opposes Texas’ Yovani Gallardo on Wednesday in a matchup of two pitchers who are winless in their last four starts.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-2, 5.13 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-5, 4.19)

Ventura’s winless drought reached four starts when he allowed four runs and eight hits over six innings in a no-decision at Detroit on Friday. He was knocked around for five runs in 5 1/3 innings at Cleveland in his previous turn after tossing seven innings of two-run ball against the Chicago White Sox on April 23. Ventura won both his career starts versus Texas last season, giving up three earned runs in 12 1/3 innings.

Gallardo lost his fourth consecutive start at Tampa Bay on Friday, a stretch in which he has permitted three earned runs in each turn. He has permitted only three hits in two of his last three outings, but Texas has provided Gallardo with a total of four runs in that span. The 29-year-old Mexican, in his first year in the AL after eight seasons with Milwaukee, faced the Royals in his second career start in June 2007.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo is riding a 12-game hitting streak and is 7-for-14 over his last three.

2. Hosmer has three homers and 12 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland is expected to rejoin the lineup after going 0-for-11 with six walks during a four-game rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 3