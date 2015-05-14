Preview: Royals at Rangers

The Texas Rangers can secure only their second series win of the season when they host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game set. The resurgent Rangers have taken two of the first three from the American League Central leaders to improve to 7-3 over their past 10 games.

Leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo, who batted .096 in April, has sparked the turnaround for Texas. Choo has homered in back-to-back games to extend his hitting streak to 13 games - every contest in May - and is 7-for-14 in the series. First baseman Eric Hosmer continues to swing a hot bat for the Royals, hitting safely in 10 straight and 15 of his last 16 games. Kansas City sends Jeremy Guthrie to the mound to oppose winless Ross Detwiler on Thursday.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-2, 5.70 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (0-4, 7.22)

Guthrie halted a four-start winless drought his last time out, permitting two runs on eight hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings to win at Detroit. It was a strong bounce-back performance from his previous turn versus the Tigers, when he was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in six innings. Guthrie has made 17 career appearances (14 starts) against Texas, logging a 5-4 record and 3.40 ERA.

Detwiler is still in search of his first victory after taking the loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday, permitting five runs in four-plus innings. The 29-year-old Missouri native had his best start of the season in his previous turn but did not factor in the decision after limiting Houston to one run over seven innings. Detwiler has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, surrendering seven homers in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has a 23-game hitting streak against Kansas City.

2. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has a hit in seven straight games and an RBI in three in a row.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has reached base in 22 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 3