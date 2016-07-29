Preview: Royals at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have struggled during July but have experienced success against a Kansas City team that is having an even more woeful month. Texas looks to defeat the visiting Royals for the fourth time in five meetings over the last eight days on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set.

Mitch Moreland went deep twice in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Royals for his 10th career multi-homer performance as Texas improved to 8-15 on the month. Moreland has recorded five homers among his last nine hits and 16 on the season - seven shy of his career best registered on two occasions. Defending World Series champion Kansas City is just 7-17 in July - losing seven of nine - and All-Star Game MVP Eric Hosmer is a miserable 2-for-30 over his last eight games. Alex Gordon is emerging from a slump by going 4-for-8 over his last two games and is a robust 6-for-7 with a homer against scheduled Rangers starter A.J. Griffin.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (3-1, 4.06)

Volquez is making his second straight start against Texas amid speculation that the Rangers are interested in acquiring his services. He is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in four career starts against Texas but was solid on Sunday, when he gave up one run and seven hits in six innings. Volquez has struggled on the road this season with a 2-5 record and 5.72 ERA in eight starts.

Griffin has failed to pitch more than five innings in any of his six starts since returning from a shoulder injury. He received a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday, when he allowed one run and four hits in five frames, and is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City. Griffin allowed 11 runs in 10 innings over his last two turns prior to the better showing against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez (head cold) was a late scratch in the opener.

2. Texas optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock to open up a roster spot for LHP Dario Alvarez, who was acquired from Atlanta on Wednesday.

3. Kansas City RHP Luke Hochevar was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after tests displayed he is showing signs of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a condition that compresses nerves and blood flow.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Royals 5