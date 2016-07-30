Preview: Royals at Rangers

Rougned Odor looks to rough up Kansas City pitching for the third consecutive game when his Texas Rangers host the Royals on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game set. Odor has smashed three homers in the first two games of the series - including shots that traveled 465 and 443 feet - and Texas held Kansas City to five runs while notching two victories.

Odor hit two of the homers in Friday's 8-3 victory and is 4-for-7 in the series. The Rangers increased their lead over Houston in the American League West to four games while the sinking Royals - who have lost eight of their last 10 - fell 10 games behind first-place Cleveland in the Central. Kansas City's Lorenzo Cain went 0-for-2 but walked and was hit by a pitch in his return from a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury, and the player who finished third in last season's MVP balloting is hoping to help turn around the team's sagging fortunes. "I'll do whatever it takes to get this team winning," Cain told reporters before Friday's game. "Hopefully, I can be a spark. That's a priority right now. It's been a tough season so far. We know we're capable of playing a lot better baseball."

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 4.41 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (7-7, 4.38)

Kennedy has lost his last three decisions as part of a five-start winless stretch. He hasn't come close to living up to the five-year, $70 million deal the Royals gave him in the offseason, and there is rampant speculation the club is trying to unload him prior to the upcoming trade deadline. Kennedy is 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three career starts against the Rangers and has struggled with Adrian Beltre (4-for-10, one homer).

Perez also has been shaky of late, going 0-3 with a 7.53 ERA during a five-start winless stretch. He allowed 19 earned runs during three straight losses before receiving a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn, giving up five runs - three earned - and nine hits in six innings. Perez wasn't involved in the decision in his lone career start against the Royals in 2013, when he gave up one run and seven hits over 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. All-Star Game MVP Eric Hosmer of the Royals hit a two-run homer on Friday but is just 3-for-34 over his last nine games.

2. Texas INF/OF Jurickson Profar, who homered and scored three runs Friday, is 8-for-21 over his last six contests.

3. Kansas City C Salvador Perez (head cold) was back in the lineup after a one-game absence and went 1-for-4.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 3