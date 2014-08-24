(Updated: UPDATES Royals standing in graph 2 CORRECTS “the next six in a row” to “six of the final seven batters he faced” in graph 5)

Rangers 3, Royals 1: Scott Baker scattered five hits in five innings in his return to the rotation as Texas knocked off visiting Kansas City to avoid a three-game sweep.

Baker (2-3) walked one and struck out one in his first action since Aug. 12 as the Rangers (50-79) became the last major-league team to reach 50 wins. Adrian Beltre doubled in a run among two hits and Adam Rosales doubled twice and added an RBI.

Billy Butler homered for the Royals, who had their lead in the American League Central trimmed to two games over the Detroit Tigers. Jason Vargas (10-6) was reached for three runs - two earned - on 11 hits and four walks in six innings as Kansas City fell for just the seventh time in the last 31 games.

Daniel Robertson led off the first with a double and scored on Beltre’s one-out double later in the frame to give the Rangers a quick lead. Rosales’ double scored Leonys Martin in the second and Robinson Chirinos singled in a run in the third to make it a 3-0 gap.

Butler got the Royals on the board with his second homer of the series and ninth of the season leading off the fourth but Baker retired six of the final seven batters he faced to finish his afternoon. Shawn Tolleson and Neal Cotts bridged the gap to Neftali Feliz, who worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rangers traded C Geovany Soto to the Oakland Athletics for cash. … Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo sat out due to flu-like symptoms but is expected to be ready for Monday’s road trip opener at Seattle. … Omar Infante recorded two hits for the Royals, who open a 10-game road trip with a makeup game against the New York Yankees on Monday.