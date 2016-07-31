Moreland's ninth-inning HR sends Rangers past Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Mitch Moreland lined a homer to right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers past the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.

The win moved the Rangers five games ahead of the Houston Astros in the American League West, their largest lead since the All-Star break. The Royals have lost seven of eight.

Moreland's homer came against Brooks Pounders (1-1) and gave the Rangers four walk-off wins this season.

Matt Bush (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Texas starter Martin Perez had his best outing of the month, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings. He also struck out five, the most he has had in a game since striking out six on May 24.

Perez gave up two of his four hits in the first inning as the Royals got to him for a run. Eric Hosmer's RBI grounder scored Alcides Escobar, who opened the game with an infield single.

Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy also allowed just one run and had six strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander gave up six hits with the Rangers only getting to him for a run in the third inning.

Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus opened the third with a triple into the corner in right. Bobby Wilson plated him two outs later with a blooper to left.

Cheslor Cuthbert had two of the five Kansas City hits. Andrus and Wilson each had two hits.

NOTES: The Royals acquired OF Billy Burns from Oakland for OF Brett Eibner, who was sent to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Burns, who was also in Triple-A, hit .234 with Oakland with 12 RBIs and 14 steals before getting sent down. ... Texas INF Matt Duffy, who was designated for assignment Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock. ... On Friday night, RHP Dario Alvarez became the 45th player used by the Rangers this season. Texas is tied with Chicago and Boston for most players used in the American League. ... The Royals have surrendered 76 runs in the first inning in their first 102 games. That's more than they allowed in the first in 162 games last year (68). ... Rangers 2B Rougned Odor and CF Ian Desmond are the first AL teammates at their positions to combine for at least 20 home runs in a season since New York's Robinson Cano and Curtis Granderson in 2012.