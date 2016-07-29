Hamels, Moreland lead Rangers past Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A Texas Rangers rotation that's struggled for the last month got an ace-like performance from their ace Thursday night.

Left-hander Cole Hamels struck out a season high 12 Kansas City batters and Mitch Moreland's two solo homers sparked the offense as the Rangers edged the Royals 3-2.

Hamels (12-2) allowed two runs on six hits in his eight innings as the Rangers got a win from their rotation for only the fourth time in the last 25 games, with Hamels collecting all four.

Despite Hamels' efforts, the Rangers didn't take the lead for good until Moreland snapped a 2-2 tie with a one-out homer in the eighth off Kansas City's Yordano Ventura (6-9).

The Rangers turned things over to closer Sam Dyson, who worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning to record his 21st save.

"It's always great when you're able to go out there, you're doing well and you're having non stressful innings and they're pretty quick," Hamels said. "You're able to keep going out there, keep a good rhythm, a good pace. I know sometimes you'd like to see more runs on the board but when you're kind of locked in, you want to keep going out there and throw as many innings as you can."

Hamels struck out two batters in each of the first five innings as he threw a season high 123 pitches, but the game was still tied at 2 because Ventura was able to match Hamels.

Ventura had his first career complete game in his three-hitter that included six strikeouts. But he gave up three solo homers, with Moreland's one-out shot in the ninth proving to be the difference.

Ventura thinks he can build off his outing.

"My body feels good, my arm feels good," Ventura said. "I was able to do with the baseball what I wanted to. I was able to keep the ball down in the zone. The curveballs (to Moreland) stayed up and they were able to hit it."

The Royals made things interesting in the ninth. After Kendrys Morales opened the frame with a leadoff walk and pinch runner Jarrod Dyson stole second, Sam Dyson got three consecutive groundouts.

While Sam Dyson finished the Royals, Kansas City knows it was done in by Hamels.

"Yordano really pitched great out there," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "Hamels is tough. That breaking ball, that cutter he's got. We had some opportunities but Cole Hamels is tough."

After Paulo Orlando gave the Royals a 1-0 lead with a solo homer off Hamels in the top of the second, Rougned Odor answered with one of his own off Ventura in the bottom of the inning.

The Royals got to Hamels for another run in the fifth on an RBI grounder from Raul Mondesi Jr., but Moreland's opposite-field homer in the bottom of the fifth knotted the game at 2.

Hamels did the rest to keep the game tied as the Royals were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-8 versus Hamels.

"He's our front-end guy," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He's our ace. He's the guy that sits in front of that rotation. It was his ballgame. He felt good. We felt good with him going out there to face the last part of their order (in the eighth inning) and it paid off for him and us."

Cheslor Cuthbert had two of the Royals' six hits.

NOTES: Texas LHP Dario Alvarez, who was acquired as part of a trade with Atlanta on Wednesday, reported to the Rangers on Thursday and was active for the game. To make room for Alvarez, Texas optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock. ... Texas LHP Lucas Harrell, who was acquired along with Alvarez as part of the trade with the Braves, will report to the Rangers on Friday. ... LHP Cesar Ramos, who was designated for assignment by the Rangers last Friday, cleared release waivers and is a free agent. ... With his two-hit performance Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, 2B Raul Mondesi Jr. became the first Royal to collect his first major league hit on his birthday in club history. Mondesi, who turned 21, is the first to do it overall since Minnesota's Kennys Vargas in 2014. ... Royals RHP Luke Hochevar was placed in the 15-day disabled list for symptoms consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome. RHP Brooks Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Hochevar's spot. ... Kansas City C Salvador Perez was scratched from the game due to flu-like symptoms.