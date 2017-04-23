Andrus's walk-off hit lifts Rangers past Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers still aren't hitting on all cylinders offensively.

However, they are hitting at the right time.

Elvis Andrus lined an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Rangers to a 2-1 victory over Kansas City. It was the third win in a row for Texas, which is still hitting an American League-low .207.

The Royals have lost three straight overall and nine consecutive games against the Rangers. Two of the three losses in this series have come in walk-off fashion.

The fifth career walk-off hit for Andrus came off Kansas City's Peter Moylan and scored Rougned Odor. Odor opened the ninth with a single of Travis Wood (0-2), who only faced Odor. Odor stole his first base of the season, setting the stage for Andrus.

"It feels amazing," Andrus said. "It's about winning, especially being able to win another series. Our pitcher was amazing. The bullpen's been amazing. Nick (Martinez) threw amazing ball for us today. Every time you see our pitchers lock it in out there as an offense and a defense you're just trying to put some runs on the board."

Right-hander Matt Bush (1-0), the third Texas pitcher, picked up the win with a scoreless ninth. He allowed a two-out single but struck out Brandon Moss.

Texas starter Nick Martinez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, made the most of his first start with a no-hitter through five innings.

Kansas City finally got to him in the sixth when Drew Butera grounded a one-out single to left. That got the Royals going as they tallied three hits off Martinez in that inning, with an RBI single from Mike Moustakas tying the game at 1.

Martinez matched a career high by pitching seven innings. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out three.

"I felt great," said Martinez, who was called up after A.J. Griffin went on the disabled list because of gout in his left ankle. "I had good rhythm with my mechanics and we had a good game plan. I told myself to keep the ball down and don't get beat in the air. Have a ground ball mentality and I was able to do that."

Martinez got an early run to work with as Mike Napoli led off the second inning with a solo homer into the right-field corner off Kansas City right-hander Ian Kennedy.

That would be the only mistake Kennedy made in his seven innings. He matched Martinez by allowing only one run on four hits in seven innings and now has quality starts in each of his last three outings. Kennedy received either one or zero runs of support in all four of his starts this year.

"I thought it went well except for one mistake," Kennedy said. "Those guys (batters) are going to come around. If we keep pitching the way we have, we'll be doing really well. "Our starting staff just goes out and we do the best we can, and leave the rest to the hitters and the bullpen. We can't do anything about that."

All six of the Kansas City hits were singles, with Butera accounting for two of them. The Royals have the best starting rotation ERA in the American League but haven't scored more than two runs in a game in their last six outings.

"We've got (Moustakas), (Lorenzo) Cain, Eric (Hosmer), Gordy (Alex Gordon), (Salvador) Perez, they're our major run producers," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "If you can get two or three of those guys going, you're going to put some runs on the board. Right now it seems Cain's swinging the bat really well, but everybody else has been a struggle of late. It's just tough to put runs on the board when that's happening."

Texas was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and had seven hits, with three coming from Carlos Gomez.

NOTES: C Salvador Perez was a late scratch for the Royals after being in the original starting lineup. A stiff neck forced Perez to miss his first game of the season. ... Texas C Mike Napoli is 3-for-20 against Kansas City RHP Ian Kennedy, with all three of the hits home runs. ... Texas OF Nomar Mazara went 0-for-3 and is in an 0-for-19 slump over his last five games.