Preview: Royals at Rays

Alex Gordon went a long way to breaking out of a stifling 3-for-40 slump Monday, 24 hours after being named to the American League All-Star team. Gordon looks to build off his three-hit, two-RBI effort when his Kansas City Royals visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for the middle contest of a three-game series. Gordon contributed to 14-hit attack in the series-opening 6-0 victory over the Rays and Omar Infante extended his hitting streak with six games, going 11-for-25 in that span.

Jason Vargas has lost only once since May 19 and goes to the mound for the Royals against Jeremy Hellickson, making his season debut after battling back from an elbow injury. Hellickson will have to deal with a rejuvenated Gordon, who boasts 24 doubles and is tied with Infante for the team lead with 44 RBIs. The Rays have won 10 of 13 games and Ben Zobrist has played a big part, going 13-for-27 over the last six contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; FSN Kansas City, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (8-3, 3.32 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (2013: 12-10, 5.17)

Vargas gave up four hits while tossing seven shutout innings at Minnesota last Wednesday for his fourth win in his last five decisions. The Long Beach State product allowed two or fewer runs in 12 of his 18 starts, including one in eight innings to beat the Rays on April 7. Zobrist is 11-for-26 with a homer and six RBIs versus Vargas, who is 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) against Tampa Bay.

Hellickson struggled in five rehabilitation starts at Triple-A Durham, going 1-4 with a 7.23 ERA and giving up 38 hits in 18 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old Iowa native looks to get back on track in the majors where he has gone 39-31 in four seasons with a 3.70 ERA. Billy Butler (9-for-14) and Gordon (7-for-14) have hit well against Hellickson, who is 1-2 in six career games (five starts) versus the Royals with a 5.97 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis, who was acquired from the Rays after the 2012 season, has stuck out 60 in 37 2/3 innings with a 1.19 ERA in 2014.

2. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney leads the team in hits (95), RBIs (43) and batting average (.278).

3. The Royals have won 12 of their last 16 road games and are 4-1-1 in the previous six series away from home.

PREDICTION: Rays 8, Royals 6