Preview: Royals at Rays

Ben Zobrist finally will get a chance to play against his former team when the Kansas City Royals visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to begin a three-game series. Zobrist was injured earlier this season when Oakland visited Tampa Bay, where he became a two-time All Star, and he missed meeting the Rays two more times when he was traded to Kansas City on July 28.

Zobrist, who played 1,064 contests over nine seasons with Tampa Bay, is batting .337 in 26 games with the Royals and has recorded six hits in 14 at-bats over his last four games. Edinson Volquez - 2-0 lifetime versus the Rays - gets the start for American League Central-leading Kansas City, which has won five of its last six. Tampa Bay allowed 33 runs while dropping all four games against the Royals in early July and trails Texas by 2 ½ games for the second AL wild card. Kevin Kiermaier is 8-for-12 during a four-game hitting streak for the Rays.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (11-7, 3.40) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (10-4, 3.66)

Volquez has completed at least six innings in eight straight starts but struggled in two of his last three outings. The Dominican limited opponents to two or fewer runs in five of those turns before giving up six runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings at Boston on Sunday. John Jaso is 3-for-7 with a homer against Volquez, who did not get a decision despite allowing just one run in five frames versus Tampa Bay on July 7.

Ramirez is 2-0 in his last five overall starts and scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings in his last home outing against Atlanta on Aug. 11. The Nicaraguan is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA at Tropicana Field while going 5-1 with a 4.71 mark on the road. Zobrist is 4-for-9 with a pair of homers against Ramirez, who permitted three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 frames in his only career start versus the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays placed Desmond Jennings (knee) on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and recalled fellow OF Joey Butler, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday’s win over Minnesota.

2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas is 14-for-31 with four homers and 12 RBIs while RF Alex Rios is 14-for-29 during their eight-game hitting streaks.

3. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria went 13-for-33 in the first eight games of the month but is just 13-for-67 since.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Rays 3