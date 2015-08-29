Preview: Royals at Rays

Kris Medlen’s first start with the Kansas City Royals offered up some hope that he could help bolster the rotation down the stretch. Medlen continues his comeback Saturday when he gets the ball in the second of three straight games at Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old returned from his second Tommy John surgery earlier this season as a reliever before jumping into the rotation Monday against Baltimore, holding the Orioles to three runs and five hits in six innings. That was part of a four-game winning streak for the Royals that was snapped Wednesday, but they rebounded with two more victories, including a 3-2 triumph in the series opener Friday night. Kansas City owns a commanding 13-game lead in the American League Central while the Rays are 3 1/2 out of a wild-card spot. Medlen is opposed by Tampa Bay right-hander Jake Odorizzi on Saturday.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Kris Medlen (2-0, 3.10 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 3.02)

Medlen also recorded six strikeouts against zero walks versus the Orioles and has 13 punchouts and one free pass overall this month. He is 31-13 with a 2.98 ERA in 62 career starts and owns a combined ERA of 1.77 between August and September. The California native has never faced the Rays.

Odorizzi is winless in five August starts despite lasting at least six innings in each affair and limiting opponents to three runs or fewer in four of them. He held Oakland to two runs and three hits with four strikeouts in six frames Sunday, but wound up with another no-decision in an 8-2 loss. The 25-year-old, who has walked exactly one batter in each of his last six starts, is 0-2 with a 6.91 ERA in three career games (two starts) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales is 6-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in his last four games.

2. Rays RF Daniel Nava had three of his team’s seven hits Friday and is 6-for-12 with a home run during a three-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City has won each of the five meetings this year.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Rays 3