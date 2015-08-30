Preview: Royals at Rays

Mike Moustakas is stepping to the front of the line for a red-hot Kansas City Royals offense of late with an eye-popping 14 RBIs in the last seven games. The third baseman looks to keep producing big numbers when the visiting Royals attempt to finish a perfect season series against the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

Moustakas had three hits and three RBIs Saturday as Kansas City posted a 6-3 triumph – its seventh victory in the past eight overall and sixth in six tries this season versus the Rays. Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns must also try to cool off Lorenzo Cain (11-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak) and Kendrys Morales (five RBIs, five games). Left-hander Danny Duffy faces the Rays, who are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record against southpaw starters (22-14). Kevin Kiermaier belted a two-run homer Saturday and is 10-for-20 over the last six games for Tampa Bay, which has dropped five of six contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-6, 4.13 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (7-5, 3.69)

Duffy is 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA in five starts this month without surrendering a home run after beating Baltimore last time out with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. The 26-year-old has yielded three or fewer runs in 13 of his 20 outings this season, including four of the last five. Asdrubal Cabrera is 4-for-9 versus Duffy, who took the loss while giving up three runs over seven innings to Tampa Bay in their only meeting in 2011.

Karns is unbeaten in his last seven starts, but gave up five runs over three innings in his last outing – his shortest of the season. The Texas Tech product permitted a season-high seven runs in six frames against Kansas City on July 9 when Salvador Perez and Cain homered. Karns, who has allowed seven homers in his last six starts, is 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 14 outings at home while posting marks of 3-1 and 3.05 on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are 19-8 in August and assured of completing their fifth straight winning month Sunday – the first time they have done that since 1982.

2. Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer has been hit by a pitch an American League-leading 18 times, tying the club record set by Sean Rodriguez in 2011.

3. Kansas City has scored 42 runs against the Rays this season – 27 coming with two outs, including four on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rays 3