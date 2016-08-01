Preview: Royals at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to stretch their winning streak to a season-high five games when they host the fading Kansas City Royals on Monday for the first of four contests. The Rays swept three from the New York Yankees over the weekend and are 8-7 since the All-Star break, while Kansas City has lost four in a row and eight of nine to fall six games under .500.

The biggest reason for Tampa Bay’s surge is its rotation, which has posted 10 quality starts in the last 11 games. Chris Archer, who is 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA in four career starts - including a loss on June 1 to the Royals’ scheduled Monday starter Danny Duffy, will try to continue that run of strong outings for the Rays. Kansas City totaled nine runs in a four-game sweep at Texas over the weekend, dropping to a major league-worst 17-36 on the road. The Royals went 7-19 in July to realistically fall out of contention for a playoff spot, but Eric Hosmer has homered in two of his last three games and is 6-for-13 versus Tampa Bay in 2016.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (6-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (5-14, 4.42)

Duffy has won five consecutive decisions over a nine-start stretch and the Royals have captured the last six games in which he has pitched. The 27-year-old has displayed solid control all season, striking out 110 and walking just 22 in 100 2/3 innings. Brandon Guyer is 3-for-5 with a homer versus Duffy, who improved to 1-1 against the Rays after holding them to three runs in six frames on June 1.

Archer has pitched well since the All-Star break, allowing seven runs over 20 1/3 innings with 25 strikeouts but going just 1-2. The 27-year-old is among the American League leaders with 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 frames but has lost 10 of his last 12 decisions - including one against the Royals. Alcides Escobar (8-for-12), Kendrys Morales (8-for-13, homer) and Lorenzo Cain (5-for-7, homer) have caused Archer trouble.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals' starting rotation has given up 105 homers this season – two shy of their total in all of 2015.

2. Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings (hamstring) could return to the lineup during the next week.

3. Kansas City INF Raul Mondesi is 6-for-20 with a pair of RBIs and a stolen base in his first six major-league games.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Royals 3