Preview: Royals at Rays

The Kansas City Royals attempt to string together a pair of dazzling pitching performances when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. The Royals snapped a four-game slide as Danny Duffy recorded a team-record 16 strikeouts in Monday’s 3-0 victory over the Rays, who were short-handed after making three trades earlier in the day.

Kansas City, which was quiet at the trade deadline after a 1-8 stretch severely damaged its chances of defending its World Series title, sends the hard-throwing Yordano Ventura to the mound Tuesday. Tampa Bay dealt the versatile Steve Pearce to Baltimore and outfielder Brandon Guyer to Cleveland for prospects while shipping Tuesday’s originally scheduled starting pitcher Matt Moore to San Francisco. The Rays received two minor-leaguers for Moore in addition to 25-year-old infielder Matt Duffy, who currently is on the disabled list with a strained Achilles tendon and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. Outfielder Desmond Jennings (hamstring), who was activated from the DL on Monday, notched Tampa Bay’s only hit in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (6-9, 4.88 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (6-2, 2.75)

Ventura has allowed three or fewer runs in four straight starts but is 0-3 in that span and has dropped five consecutive decisions overall. The Dominican has not won a game since June 17, when he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit. Kevin Kiermaier is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Ventura, who is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA in three career starts against Tampa Bay.

Andriese takes Moore’s spot in the rotation, making his first start since allowing two runs over 4 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to Baltimore on June 25. The 26-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.92 ERA in eight starts and 1-1 with a 2.38 mark over 10 relief appearances this season. Andriese permitted two runs - one earned - in seven innings on May 30 in Kansas City but did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Rays, including all four this season by a combined score of 25-10.

2. Tampa Bay will recall UTL Taylor Motter and RHP Ryan Garton from Triple-A Durham for Tuesday’s contest.

3. Kansas City 1B-DH Kendrys Morales homered Monday and is 7-for-15 with a pair of blasts and five RBIs in four games versus the Rays this season.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Royals 3