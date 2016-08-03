Preview: Royals at Rays

The Kansas City Royals hope to continue their mastery in the series when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the third contest of a four-game set. The Royals have won 12 of their last 13 games against Tampa Bay, including all five this season, as they try to climb back into the American League playoff chase following a rough 1-8 stretch.

Edinson Volquez looks to improve on a 3-0 career record against the Rays for Kansas City, which stands 10 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. The Rays had won four straight coming into the series, but managed one hit in the series opener and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday's 3-2 loss. Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi attempts to turn things around against his former team on the mound after compiling a 0-3 record with a 7.11 ERA versus Royals in his career. Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 for the Rays on Tuesday after moving up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-9, 4.70 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.88)

Volquez made two strong starts after the All-Star break that turned into no-decisions before getting pounded for six runs over six innings Friday at Texas. The Dominican Republic native is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA in nine starts on the road this season while giving up eight homers. Evan Longoria is 5-for-15 with three RBIs versus Volquez, who boasts a 2.25 ERA in five games against the Rays.

Odorizzi is 2-0 in three starts since the All-Star break, stringing together 14 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball over the past two outings. The 26-year-old has not issued a walk in the last two starts while striking out 17 in his last three appearances. Eric Hosmer is 5-for-10 with a homer in his career against Odorizzi, who boasts 115 strikeouts over 125 1/3 innings and has allowed 18 blasts in 22 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Longoria leads the team with 23 homers and 58 RBIs, but is 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts over his last four contests.

2. Hosmer, a Florida native, has recorded five RBIs overall in his last five games and is 8-for-21 versus the Rays in 2016.

3. Rays OF-DH Corey Dickerson had a double Tuesday and is batting .305 since June 24.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Royals 3