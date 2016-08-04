Preview: Royals at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays made a lot of changes in the offseason that were designed to improve their offensive production and the results have been negative overall. The Rays look to build off one of their best performances with the bats and gain a split of a four-game series when they host the Kansas City Royals in the finale on Thursday afternoon.

Tampa Bay stands last in the American League in batting average and near the bottom in runs scored, but recorded 14 hits en route to a 12-0 victory on Wednesday night. Rays left-hander Drew Smyly looks to turn the tables after giving up eight runs in four innings against the Royals in May and will oppose Ian Kennedy, who is 1-4 lifetime versus Tampa Bay. Kansas City is last in the majors in runs scored and managed just two hits in Wednesday’s loss – its first in six games against the Rays this season. Lorenzo Cain had one of the hits for the Royals and is 3-for-7 in the last two games after going 0-for-9 in his first three outings following a month-long stint on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 4.23 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (3-11, 5.29)

Kennedy allowed one run over seven innings last time out at Texas, but was held out of the decision and is winless in six starts. The USC product boasts 123 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings and has yielded three or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts with just one win in that span. Brad Miller is 3-for-4 with a homer versus Kennedy, who did not permit an earned run over six innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on May 30.

Smyly snapped an 11-game winless stretch last Saturday when he limited the New York Yankees to two runs and four hits over six innings. The 27-year-old had given up at least four runs in five straight starts, but has been better in his last two outings with three tallies allowed in 12 innings. Cain is 4-for-10 with a homer versus Smyly, who is 4-2 with a 4.09 ERA in 14 games (six starts) against Kansas City in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City OF Billy Burns, acquired from Oakland last Friday, was recalled and made his debut with his new team Wednesday while going 0-for-1.

2. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier is 4-for-8 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs in the last two games.

3. Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert batted .340 in July and is 3-for-11 with a walk in the first three games of August.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Rays 5